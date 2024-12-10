The Eras Tour is over … so who do we want to see in 2025?

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour has been the hottest ticket in the world for the past two years, but now that it’s over, which acts are people willing to shell out their hard-earned dollars for in 2025? StubHub has the answer.

The online ticket platform is out with its annual list of the most in-demand concerts of 2024, which included Taylor, Zach Bryan, Adele, Olivia Rodrigo and Morgan Wallen. But for 2025, Coldplay is the most in demand in terms of worldwide concerts, based on StubHub’s ticket sales.

After Coldplay, the reunited British group Oasis is #2 on StubHub’s list, followed by veteran rockers The Eagles and Metallica. The only pop artist in StubHub’s most in-demand events for 2025 is Sabrina Carpenter, whose Short n’ Sweet tour heads overseas next year.