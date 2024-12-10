AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

The Eras Tour is over … so who do we want to see in 2025?

todayDecember 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour has been the hottest ticket in the world for the past two years, but now that it’s over, which acts are people willing to shell out their hard-earned dollars for in 2025? StubHub has the answer.

The online ticket platform is out with its annual list of the most in-demand concerts of 2024, which included Taylor, Zach Bryan, Adele, Olivia Rodrigo and Morgan Wallen. But for 2025, Coldplay is the most in demand in terms of worldwide concerts, based on StubHub’s ticket sales.

After Coldplay, the reunited British group Oasis is #2 on StubHub’s list, followed by veteran rockers The Eagles and Metallica. The only pop artist in StubHub’s most in-demand events for 2025 is Sabrina Carpenter, whose Short n’ Sweet tour heads overseas next year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%