Buck Country Music News

The Fan Fair about Trisha Yearwood and Rascal Flatts at CMA Fest

todayMay 14, 2025

Country Music Association

What’s now known as CMA Fest started out as Fan Fair decades ago, and the Country Music Association’s keeping that tradition alive with Fan Fair X inside Music City Center.

The chance for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite stars kicks off Thursday, June 5, and runs through Sunday, June 8, from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Trisha Yearwood will be the Artist of the Day on Friday, with Rascal Flatts assuming the honor on Saturday.

Look for Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block, Tigirlily Gold, Dustin Lynch, Drew Baldridge, John Morgan, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Evans, Dasha, Cole Swindell and more to make appearances as well. 

You can get tickets now at CMAFest.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

