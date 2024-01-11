AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘The Good Doctor’ to end on ABC with upcoming 7th season

todayJanuary 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Jeff Weddell

ABC’s well-performing medical drama The Good Doctor will end with its forthcoming seventh season, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The show from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature centered on Freddie Highmore‘s autistic physician Dr. Shaun Murphy, and the “obstacles, triumphs and milestones his character, as well as his colleagues” faced at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

The series ranked as the #1 entertainment show in the Monday 10 p.m. hour last season in the key 18-49 demographic.

In a statement, Highmore called playing Dr. Shaun Murphy “an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life.”

The English actor expressed gratitude to the show’s executive producers David Shore and Liz Friedman, “and lovely cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible.”

Highmore continued, “Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home.”

He added cheekily, “With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

The final season of The Good Doctor kicks off Tuesday, February 20, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%