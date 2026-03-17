‘The Grateful Dead Movie’ soundtrack getting first-ever vinyl release

‘The Grateful Dead Movie’ soundtrack 10-LP set (Mondo/Rhino Records)

The soundtrack to Grateful Dead’s 1977 concert documentary, The Grateful Dead Movie, is getting its first-ever vinyl release.

The fully restored soundtrack is being released as a 10-LP set featuring performances of such Dead songs as “Playing in the Band,” “The Other One,” “Scarlet Begonias,” “Casey Jones,” “Dark Star” and more.

The film, one of only two directed by late Dead founder Jerry Garcia, is a recording of the band’s five-night stand at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom in October 1974, which at the time was believed to be their final set of shows. The run also saw the return of drummer Mickey Hart, who had left the band in 1971.

The new set, being released by Mondo in partnership with Rhino Records, is not only the first time the soundtrack is being released on vinyl, but the first time it’s been available in any format since 2005. It is pressed on colored, audiophile quality vinyl and will feature all 44 songs that appeared on the original CD release. It comes with 42-page book with rare and previously unseen photos and an essay by Dead historian Nicholas G. Meriwether.

“Widely considered one of the greatest runs of shows in the Grateful Dead’s history, October 1974 at the Winterland featured inspired, exciting and out-of-this-world playing,” says Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux. “We’re proud to partner with Mondo for a vinyl release that celebrates and preserves this essential document of the band’s legacy.”

The Grateful Dead Movie box set is limited to just 3,000 individually numbered units and is available for preorder now; shipping is expected in May.