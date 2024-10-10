AD
Rev Rock Report

The Guess Who founder Burton Cummings’ latest solo album, ‘A Few Good Moments’, getting CD & LP release

todayOctober 10, 2024

JoJo Productions

The Guess Who founding singer Burton Cummings released A Few Good Moments, his first solo album in over a decade, to digital services back in September, and now physical copies are on the way.

The record will be released on CD and two-LP orange vinyl on Nov. 15.

“The songs on this album took a while to become the proper collection. I believe in these songs because they are the result of having lived more years,” Cummings says. “At this point I have no interest in writing teenage love songs. Aging has changed the writing and that’s natural. I believe in these songs and I hope that the people who have followed my material enjoy them.”

He adds, “I want this album to stand up when it’s listened to years from now.”

Cummings is currently on a Canadian leg of his 60th Anniversary Hits tour and will bring it to the States starting Jan. 11 in Chandler, Arizona. He just announced a new set of March dates for the tour, which will now run through March 29 in Columbus, Ohio. A complete schedule can be found at burtoncummings.com.

In September, Cummings and his Guess Who bandmate Randy Bachman reached a settlement in their battle against fellow original members Jim Kale and Garry Peterson over the band’s name. Cummings and Bachman sued the pair in October 2023, accusing them of tricking fans into thinking Cummings and Bachman were still performing with the group, when they were actually getting a “cover band.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

