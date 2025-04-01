AD
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to continue in new series with Ann Dowd and more

todayApril 1, 2025

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale will get a follow-up series after it concludes its sixth and final season.

Hulu announced Tuesday that Margaret Atwood‘s 2019 novel, The Testaments, which is a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, is being developed into a new series.

The streaming platform announced the news in an Instagram post with a photo of the series’ stars gathered during a table reading.

The post stated that production on The Testaments will begin April 7, and Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss will serve as an executive producer on the series.

Atwood’s novel takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead, 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale.

It is narrated by three women: Agnes, a young woman living in Gilead; Daisy, a young woman living in Canada; and Aunt Lydia, who is a previous character from The Handmaid’s Tale and is portrayed by Ann Dowd in the hit Hulu series. Dowd will return to the role in the new series.

According to Hulu, The Testaments series is a “coming of age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them.”

Also starring in The Testaments are Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Chase Infiniti as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy, and Mattea Conforti as Becka.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will arrive April 8 on Hulu with the first three episodes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

