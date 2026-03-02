AD
Buck Country Music News

The Highway runs out: Rascal Flatts wrap tour

todayMarch 2, 2026

Rascal Flatts (Tibrina Hobson/CBS)

Rascal Flatts wrapped the last weekend of their Life Is a Highway Tour with stops in Lexington, Kentucky; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Buffalo, New York. 

In all, Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney played 21 cities, taking Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina along for the ride.

“It’s been such a blessing to kick off 2026 back in front of fans,” Joe Don says. “Each show has just been an overwhelming reminder that our music still means so much to so many people over 26 years later. The guys and I will be riding this high for the rest of the year, we’re so grateful for everyone that took the time to come out to see us!”

The trio’s run of hits continues, as the sole new song from Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, “I Dare You” with Jonas Brothers, just cracked country’s top 10. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

