The hits of Rascal Flatts get the superstar treatment with ‘Refueled Duets’

Big Machine

Even though Rascal Flatts are in the middle of what’s been considered their farewell tour, there’s at least one more album coming from the trio.

Life is a Highway: Refueled Duets will arrive June 6, featuring new versions of Flatts hits with big-name country artists like Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Ashley Cooke and Jordan Davis, as well as huge pop names like Backstreet Boys and Kelly Clarkson.

It also features the band’s current hit, “I Dare You,” with Jonas Brothers.

“It was such an honor to create this project with such incredibly talented artists,” lead singer Gary LeVox says. “It’s a pretty indescribable feeling having your colleagues and friends do your songs in such unique ways and knock your socks off with the results.”

“This album is just another attempt for us to thank our fans for the blessings they’ve given us on this crazy journey the past 25 years,” he adds. “Thanks for riding along with us!”

Here’s the track listing for Life is a Highway: Refueled Duets:

“I Dare You” (with Jonas Brothers)

“Fast Cars And Freedom” (with Jason Aldean)

“My Wish” (with Carly Pearce)

“Mayberry” (with Blake Shelton)

“Stand” (with Brandon Lake)

“Summer Nights” (with Ashley Cooke)

“What Hurts The Most” (with Backstreet Boys)

“Yours If You Want It” (with Jordan Davis)

“Life Is A Highway” (with Lzzy Hale)

“I’m Movin’ On” (with Kelly Clarkson)