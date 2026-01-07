AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

The inside scoop on Hudson Westbrook’s ‘Exclusive’ new EP

todayJanuary 7, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Hudson Westbrook’s ‘Exclusive’ (Warner Records Nashville)

Hudson Westbrook‘s just revealed the cover art and track listing for his Exclusive EP, which arrives Jan. 23. 

The set leads off with the title track, “Exclusive,” and continues with “LMWYL,” “Lovin’ on Me,” and the previously released “If He Wanted To” and “Pretty Privilege.”

The Texas native co-wrote all five songs. 

The simple cover shows the 21-year-old leaning against a shadowy amber wall, wearing a Western shirt and jeans with a prominent belt buckle, with his hands in his pockets.

Meanwhile, Hudson’s breakthrough hit, “House Again,” starts 2026 as a top-10 hit. It’s from his debut album, Texas Forever, which came out in July. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%