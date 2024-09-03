AD
Rev Rock Report

The Kinks’ Dave Davies blasts AI-generated Kinks tune

todaySeptember 3, 2024

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The KinksDave Davies has let everyone know how he feels about an AI-generated track that was supposed to sound like a Kinks song, and his opinion was enough to get the song taken down.

“What the (f***) is this??? This Kinks AI cover is like horror show sounds (f******) horrible,” Dave wrote on social media alongside the link to the AI-generated song “Hop Skip Jump!” He also noted “it wasn’t even vaguely like a Kinks song, which I’m glad it’s not. This Kinks AI cover is like horror show.’” 

Not long after Davies posted his comments, the link was taken off YouTube. The creator, who goes by @leeroymusical on social media site X, replied to Davies’ post, “Sorry Dave I’m a big fan and my favourite all time band. I meant no disrespect. I have taken down.”

He then added, “Hopefully you prefer my cover of Living in a Thin Line,” to which Davies seemed to approve, sharing, “I really like your cover.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

