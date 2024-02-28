AD
Rev Rock Report

The Kinks’ Dave Davies blasts latest claim Jimmy Page played on “You Really Got Me”

todayFebruary 28, 2024

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The KinksDave Davies is taking issue with Guitar World magazine after they posted an article claiming rock producer Eddie Kramer confirmed the long-held rumor that Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page played guitar on the band’s hit “You Really Got Me.”

“I met Jimmy while he was working with the Kinks in the early ’60s when they were doing ‘You Really Got Me,’” he reportedly said. “I know the Davies brothers will say otherwise, but I recall seeing Jimmy coming in and doing an overdub on that song. There’s some contention about that, but that’s how I remember it.” 

Davies later took to social media to shoot down the suggestion, noting Kramer insists he never made those comments.

“I demand an immediate retraction from @GuitarWorld and @guitar I spoke to @EdKramerTweets yesterday and he denies ever saying that @JimmyPage played on @theKinks YRGM,” he wrote. “I played all the guitar parts on YRGM Ed Kramer told me yesterday he was misquoted.”﻿

He added, “I’m so tired of reporters getting it wrong.” 

Rumors that Page appeared on the song have been circulating for years, but both Davies and Page himself have denied them.

“You Really Got Me,” the third single The Kinks ever released, hit #1 in the U.K. It was the band’s breakthrough hit in the U.S., peaking at #7 on the chart. It was covered by Van Halen on their 1978 self-titled debut.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

