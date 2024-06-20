AD
The Kinks’ Dave Davies upset his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame statue is up for auction

todayJune 20, 2024

Al Pereira/Getty Images

The KinksDave Davies is upset that someone is trying to auction off his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame statue.

After seeing the listing, Davies took to social media to let people know that he did not approve of the sale.

“Regarding ebay listing for my RRHOF award statue has been made without my consent,” he wrote. “I lost track of my award years ago and didn’t know where it was. If the person bought it at a storage unit it may have been [around] the time of my 2004 stroke when I was incapacitated.”

He noted that he has since made a full recovery from his stroke and is upset nobody contacted him about the trophy, sharing, “This auction makes me very sad.” 

“We’ve written to the seller and are waiting to hear back,” he concluded. “I don’t want to have to pay 12 grand to get my own award backBut maybe we can work something out more reasonable.”

And it seems the post may have worked. Colony Records, which buys and sells rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia on eBay, replied to Davies’ post, writing, “follow me and shoot me a message on X we will work it out.” Davies replied, “Ok thank you.” 

Davies and the rest of The Kinks were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Written by: ABC News

