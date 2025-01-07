AD
Entertainment News

‘The Last of Us’ season 2 coming in April

todayJanuary 7, 2025

Courtesy of HBO

The Last of Us season 2 will debut on Max in April.

A new teaser was released Monday, giving fans their first look at Kaitlyn Dever’s new character, Abby. We see her walking down a dark hallway, gun in hand.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a code like me,” we hear her say in voice-over. “There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong.”

According to the official description for season 2, episodes pick up “five years after the events of the first season.” Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie “are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

Other new additions to the cast include Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Wright.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

