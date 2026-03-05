The latest globe-trotting adventures of Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

Where in the world is Dustin Lynch these days? Well, it’s probably not the place you would expect: South America.

“Annual New Country boys trip is underway!” he posted on his socials. “Argentina is off to a great start. Amazing people.”

For the past few years, Dustin and two of his longtime friends have made a tradition of visiting a place they’ve never been. That’s why they’ve named it their “New Country boys trip.” Typically, they’ve gone around the first of the year, though obviously it’s later this year.

Dustin also included a carousel of photos of the sights in Argentina with his friends.

While we don’t know how long the trip will be, we do know that Dustin has to be back at work March 13, when he plays the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta with Corey Kent and Meghan Patrick.