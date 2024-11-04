‘The logistics are just a nightmare’: How Brooks & Dunn got ‘REBOOT II’ ready

A star-studded collaborative project sure sounds exciting when it’s all recorded and ready for release, but getting there takes a whole lot of hard work and planning.

That’s why Brooks & Dunn stayed out of the scheduling process for REBOOT II and gave the task of booking artists to their manager. Once the ducks were in a row and an artist jumps onboard, they’d get an update.

“[I got] a call one day, ‘Hey, man, I got Jelly Roll, [he] wants to do ‘Believe.” And I was like — ‘with a full orchestra’ — I’m like, ‘Ahhh!'” Kix Brooks recounts.

“We didn’t know all at once what we were going to do or who was on it,” he says. “Over the course of the year, it’s just different people, you know, that, again, for managers and people’s schedules and all that kind of stuff, the logistics are just a nightmare.”

Kix adds, “Quite frankly, we didn’t even want to know about it. And I’m sure most acts probably didn’t either. It’s great that everybody just eventually agreed and they figured out how to make it work, because once we got in the studio, it was nothing but a party.”