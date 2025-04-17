AD
The Marshall Tucker Band founding member Doug Gray taking hiatus from the road

todayApril 17, 2025

Photo Credit: Mariah Gray

The Marshall Tucker Band is set to kick off their All Our Friends Tour in May, but it will be without founding member and lead singer Doug Gray.

The band, best known for the song “Can’t You See,” just announced that Gray is “taking a hiatus” from the road due to health issues.

“Taking care of business as I always do,” Gray says. “Thanks and see you soon.”

Gray also wants fans to know that even though he won’t be performing, he’ll still be very involved with the tour.

“Everyone knows I’m not one to sit on my hands,” he shares. “I’ll be making sure all of the stars are aligned. Let’s rock!”

Gray is currently the only original member of The Marshall Tucker Band still with the group. Despite his absence, the band will press on with their tour, which kicks off May 9 in West Wendover, Nevada, with dates confirmed through Oct. 9 in Saratoga, California. They’ll be joined on several of those date by Bachman-Turner Overdrive and JJ Grey & Mofro.

A complete list of dates can be found at marshalltucker.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

