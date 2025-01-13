The Moody Blues’ John Lodge announces more Days of Future Passed tour dates

Photo by Dana Grubb

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge has announced a new set of tour dates for the Days of Future Passed tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will return to the road for 12 U.S. shows starting Feb. 19 in Port Chester, New York, and wrapping March 24 in Anna Maria Island, Florida. He’ll also hit the seas for an appearance at the Rock and Romance Cruise, which leaves March 14 out of Ft. Lauderdale.

The concert has Lodge performing two sets, one featuring Moody Blues classics, the other playing the band’s classic album Days of Future Passed in its entirety. Lodge is joined on the tour by his son-in-law, current Yes frontman Jon Davison, for vocals on “Nights in White Satin” and “Tuesday Afternoon.”

Ticket information and a complete list of tour dates can be found at JohnLodge.com.

The new tour dates come as Lodge is getting ready to release the new EP Love Conquers All, which is set to drop Feb. 14. It is available for preorder now.