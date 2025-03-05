AD
Rev Rock Report

The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward sets new Blue World tour dates

todayMarch 5, 2025

Steve Thorne/Redferns

Longtime Moody Blues singer/guitarist Justin Hayward has announced a set of 2025 tour dates for his Blue World tour, which has him playing songs from throughout his career and sharing stories about those tunes.

The new dates kick off April 15 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and wrap May 20 in San Francisco.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at JustinHayward.com.

In addition to the tour, Hayward is set to host the upcoming On The Blue Cruise, featuring performances by more than 25 artists. The cruise, dubbed Forever Autumn, is happening Aug. 22-29 on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Gem, departing out of Boston and hitting four ports.

Other artists on the cruise include Alan Parsons, Traffic‘s Dave Mason and The ZombiesColin Blunstone.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

