AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

“The most hilarious bathroom in the world” is covered with photos of … Celine Dion?

todayAugust 28, 2024

Background
share close
AD
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A few years ago, a woman named Teddy Siegel started Got2GoNYC, a map listing 2,000 free restrooms in New York, a city that’s notorious for making it difficult to find a bathroom when you really need one. She then started reviewing New York bathrooms on TikTok and shares that, oddly, Celine Dion is a big part of one of her favorite restaurant bathrooms.

Speaking to The Infatuation, Siegel says a restaurant called The Baroness in Long Island City has “the most hilarious bathroom in the world.” Why? Because every square inch of its walls are covered in framed photos of Celine, depicting the Canadian diva in every phase of her career.

“If you want people to post about your restaurant, you need to be doing something different, and the mural of Celine Dion is the only reason why I went there in the first place,” says Siegel. “I feel like it’s a really smart marketing tactic.”

“I wish there were more bathrooms that were themed like that,” Siegel adds. “It honestly feels like you’re stepping into a ride at Disney. Next time, I’m gonna belt out some Celine. She’s so iconic—a queen.”

In case you’re interested, Siegel’s other top-rated bathrooms made the list for reasons ranging from good lighting and fancy toilets to free menstrual products and floor-to-ceiling stall doors. She likes one in particular because it has a photo booth in it.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%