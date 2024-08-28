“The most hilarious bathroom in the world” is covered with photos of … Celine Dion?

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A few years ago, a woman named Teddy Siegel started Got2GoNYC, a map listing 2,000 free restrooms in New York, a city that’s notorious for making it difficult to find a bathroom when you really need one. She then started reviewing New York bathrooms on TikTok and shares that, oddly, Celine Dion is a big part of one of her favorite restaurant bathrooms.

Speaking to The Infatuation, Siegel says a restaurant called The Baroness in Long Island City has “the most hilarious bathroom in the world.” Why? Because every square inch of its walls are covered in framed photos of Celine, depicting the Canadian diva in every phase of her career.

“If you want people to post about your restaurant, you need to be doing something different, and the mural of Celine Dion is the only reason why I went there in the first place,” says Siegel. “I feel like it’s a really smart marketing tactic.”

“I wish there were more bathrooms that were themed like that,” Siegel adds. “It honestly feels like you’re stepping into a ride at Disney. Next time, I’m gonna belt out some Celine. She’s so iconic—a queen.”

In case you’re interested, Siegel’s other top-rated bathrooms made the list for reasons ranging from good lighting and fancy toilets to free menstrual products and floor-to-ceiling stall doors. She likes one in particular because it has a photo booth in it.