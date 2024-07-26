AD
Entertainment News

The “Netflix effect” boosts ‘Your Honor’ and ‘Dexter’ to top of Nielsen’s most-watched streaming rankings

todayJuly 26, 2024

SHOWTIME/Andrew Cooper

Both The Bear and The Boys found themselves among the top five most-watched shows on streaming for the week of June 24-30, according to new Nielsen numbers quoted by The Wrap

Interestingly, the #1 and #2 shows on the chart for that week, Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, and Dexter, with Michael C. Hall, were already available on Paramount+, but a move to Netflix goosed their numbers, a phenomenon previously seen with shows like Suits and Loudermilk.

Your Honor got 1.58 billion viewing minutes across all platforms while Dexter came in second with 1.48 billion.

The Bear, which dropped its entire third season on Hulu on June 26, debuted at #3 on the list, with 1.2 billion viewing minutes, while The Boys logged 1.18 billion in that time frame — which was ahead of its July 18 finale. 

Rounding out the Top Five for the last week in June was Bridgerton, with 1.14 billion viewing minutes.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

