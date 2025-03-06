AD
Buck Country Music News

The ‘Opry 100’ lineup expands to include even more talent

todayMarch 6, 2025

The Opry’s three-hour anniversary celebration on NBC just got bigger, adding a multitude of performers to an already star-studded lineup. 

Alan Jackson, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Jamey Johnson, Keith Urban, Post Malone, Ricky Skaggs, Terri Clark and Travis Tritt join the lineup, along with Christian artists Steven Curtis Chapman and Yolanda Adams.

Opry members Bill Anderson, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Jeannie Seely, Lauren Alaina, Sara Evans and Scotty McCreery join the bill, as well. 

Already set to appear are: Carrie UnderwoodLainey Wilson, Luke CombsKelsea BalleriniDierks BentleyReba McEntireCarly PearceAshley McBryde, Brad PaisleyGarth BrooksTrisha Yearwood, Vince GillClint BlackMarty StuartTrace AdkinsRandy TravisJelly Roll, Eric Church, Amy Grant and The War And Treaty.

Blake Shelton‘s set to host Opry 100: A Live Celebration, which will be simulcast on NBC and Peacock Wednesday, March 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

