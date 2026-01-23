AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

The Opry cancels Saturday’s in-person show due to Winter Storm Fern

todayJanuary 23, 2026

Background
share close
AD
The stage of the Grand Ole Opry (Courtesy Grand Ole Opry)

The Grand Ole Opry is canceling its Saturday night show in anticipation of Winter Storm Fern. 

While you won’t be able to attend the Opry as a ticketed event, the performance itself will still go on, airing as usual at 7 p.m. CT on WSM Radio and the Opry website

If you’re familiar with the Opry’s 100-year history, you probably know that cancellations are extraordinarily rare. 

“History is made with every Opry broadcast, and Saturday night’s show will be no exception,” Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers says. “I’d be lying if I said we knew exactly what was going to happen throughout the show tomorrow night, but with so many fans and friends in Fern’s path, we invite everyone to stay home and safe, to put another log on the fire, and to tune in with us and weather the storm together accompanied by great country music.”

Fans with tickets for Saturday’s show will be able to get refunds at the point of purchase. 

Friday night’s show will go on as planned. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%