The Opry cancels Saturday’s in-person show due to Winter Storm Fern

The stage of the Grand Ole Opry (Courtesy Grand Ole Opry)

The Grand Ole Opry is canceling its Saturday night show in anticipation of Winter Storm Fern.

While you won’t be able to attend the Opry as a ticketed event, the performance itself will still go on, airing as usual at 7 p.m. CT on WSM Radio and the Opry website.

If you’re familiar with the Opry’s 100-year history, you probably know that cancellations are extraordinarily rare.

“History is made with every Opry broadcast, and Saturday night’s show will be no exception,” Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers says. “I’d be lying if I said we knew exactly what was going to happen throughout the show tomorrow night, but with so many fans and friends in Fern’s path, we invite everyone to stay home and safe, to put another log on the fire, and to tune in with us and weather the storm together accompanied by great country music.”

Fans with tickets for Saturday’s show will be able to get refunds at the point of purchase.

Friday night’s show will go on as planned.