The Opry recreates the ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ soundtrack on its 25th anniversary

todayFebruary 3, 2026

25 Years of ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ (Grand Ole Opry/Lost Highway)

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack with a special show on Feb. 28. 

Many of the original artists will appear on the historic stage, along with others, including: Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters, Alison Krauss, Billy Strings, Chris Thomas King, Colin Linden, Dan Tyminski, Del McCoury Band, Emmylou Harris, Fisk Jubilee Singers, Jerry Douglas, Molly Tuttle, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sarah Jarosz, The Fairfield Four, The Whites and Tim Blake Nelson.

The music from the 2000 film from brothers Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, starring George Clooney, renewed interest in roots music, went eight-times Platinum, and won CMA and ACM album of the year. 

Tickets are on sale now, with a commemorative Hatch Show Print also set to be on sale in The Opry Shop the night of the show. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

