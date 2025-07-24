AD
Buck Country Music News

The Opry will celebrate its 100th birthday at Carnegie Hall

todayJuly 24, 2025

Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry will relocate to New York’s Carnegie Hall on March 20, 2026, as part of the celebration of the country music institution’s 100th birthday. 

The show, titled “An Evening with the Grand Ole Opry,” is also part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival. 

Single tickets go on sale Aug. 11, but the show can be added to subscription packages now. The lineup of talent will be announced later. 

This will be the fourth time the Opry’s taken over Carnegie Hall, with previous performances in 1947, 1961 and 2005.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

