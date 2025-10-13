AD
Buck Country Music News

The Opry’s ready to count down to Christmas with Hallmark Channel

October 13, 2025

The stage of the Grand Ole Opry (Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry)

Hallmark Channel is taking over the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday. 

The day starts with a free Opry Plaza event with Hallmark stars Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert and Nikki DeLoach, who’s the leading lady in the new A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie. 

The Opry: Hallmark Takeover continues that evening, as the artists featured in the film play the legendary stage — Rhett Akins, Maggie Baugh, Drew Baldridge, Tigirlily Gold, Mickey Guyton, Bill Anderson, T. Graham Brown and Gary Mule Deer among them. 

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas is set to air during this year’s 16th annual Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel. 

Written by: ABC News

