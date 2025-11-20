AD
The Paley Museum to hold special screening of ‘The Beatles Anthology episode 1’

todayNovember 20, 2025

Artwork for ‘The Beatles Anthology’/ (courtesy of Disney+)

The Paley Museum in New York has announced a special screening of the first episode of The Beatles Anthology, the ’90s docuseries that is being rereleased on Disney+.

The Anthology: Episode One screening will take place Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be followed by a conversation featuring a panel that includes Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg.

Following a presale for Paley members, tickets for the screening will go on sale to the general public Saturday at noon ET.

The original eight-part Beatles Anthology aired on ABC in 1995 and featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr telling stories of their life and career as The Beatles. The restored and remastered new version, which includes a brand-new ninth episode, will debut on Disney+ in three parts: episodes 1-3 on Nov. 26, episodes 4-6 on Nov. 27 and episodes 7-9 on Nov. 28.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

