AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle says meeting Ariana Grande was like meeting ‘royalty’

todayJanuary 8, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Ariana Grande and Noah Wyle attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Having been famous since the ’90s thanks to his role as Dr. Carter on ER, you’d think The Pitt‘s Noah Wyle wouldn’t get starstruck. But he revealed that he was practically “drooling” when he met Ariana Grande at the recent Critics Choice Awards.

On the red carpet at the season 2 premiere of The Pitt, Access Hollywood‘s Scott Evans told Noah that Ariana was “awestruck” when they met each other at the Critics Choice Awards, which Noah scoffed at.

“Is that how it played out? I thought it was the other way around,” laughed Noah. “I thought I was drooling and telling her how I was gonna have so much street cred with my 10-year-old when I got home.”

Noah went on to say that he’d been “sort of living on cloud 9 ever since” encountering Ari. “We love her, love Wicked,” he raved. “Played the soundtrack out this year in our house. And meeting Glinda was like meeting real royalty.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%