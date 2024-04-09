AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The pleasure is to play: New Lemmy action figure announced

todayApril 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The company Super7 is paying tribute to Lemmy Kilmister with a new action figure modeled after the late Motörhead frontman.

Standing 7 inches tall, the figure recreates Lemmy’s look from Motörhead’s 1981 European tour, right down to his signature mutton chops. It comes with three interchangeable heads, each featuring a different expression, as well as accessories including a small plastic bass, microphone stand and whiskey bottle.

Preorders are open now via Super7.com.

Super7 has previously released action figures inspired by Ghost, Beastie Boys, Mötley Crüe and Ronnie James Dio.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%