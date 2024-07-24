AD
The Police release early demo of ‘Synchronicity’ classic “Every Breath You Take”

todayJuly 24, 2024

The Police are giving fans some insight into the making of their #1 single “Every Breath You Take” ahead of the upcoming 40th anniversary reissue of their multi-Platinum album Synchronicity.

The band just released a demo of the song, which, according to a post on Instagram, was “Recorded at London’s Utopia Studios, around two months before the version that we all know today.” 

“Every Breath You Take,” The Police’s first and only #1 song, spent seven weeks on the top of the charts. The song earned The Police two Grammy Awards, Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

The 40th anniversary edition of Synchronicity will be released Friday in a variety of formats, including a six-CD super deluxe box set featuring 55 previously unreleased tracks, made up of alternate takes, instrumentals, demos and live recordings. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

