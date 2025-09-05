AD
Rev Rock Report

The Police’s Andy Summers to headline guitar docuseries

todaySeptember 5, 2025

Background
Andy Summers performs onstage during 100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century at The Whitney Museum on May 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Leica Camera USA)

The Police’s Andy Summers is taking his guitar on a global trek.

Variety reports that Summers will star in a new eight-part docuseries, Global Guitar, that will have the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer traveling around the world to learn about the global impact of the guitar through meetings with local musicians.

“This comes from a deeply authentic and personal space – an extension of something I’ve been doing my entire adult life,” Summers shares. “I’ve always been interested in the music of other cultures, and the guitar in particular.”

He adds, “It is absolutely the preeminent instrument in the world. Every culture has accessed it and made something of their own of it. It’s a very evolving instrument that just never seems to stop.”

Filming on the series is expected to take place in February and March 2026.

Next up for Summers, he’s set to kick off a fall leg of his The Cracked Lens + Missing String solo tour on Sept. 17 in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at AndySummers.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

