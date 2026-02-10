The Police’s Stewart Copeland announces first North American spoken word tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer Stewart Copeland (Photo credit: Harrison Parrott)

The Police drummer Stewart Copeland has announced dates for a 2026 tour.

Have I Said Too Much – The Police, Hollywood, and Other Adventures will be Copeland’s first spoken word North American tour and will have him visiting 34 cities. The show is described as an evening of conversation with Copeland. It will include photos and videos, along with a Q&A.

The trek kicks off June 3 in Orlando, Florida, hitting such cities as Dallas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and Nashville before wrapping Aug. 7 in Hopewell, Virginia.

An artist presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at StewartCopeland.net.

Next up for Copeland, he’ll be taking part in Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp’s Masters of Rock: Volume II in Los Angeles Feb. 19-22. More info can be found at RockCamp.com.