The Police’s Sting & Andy Summers reunite for big band cover of ‘Murder by Numbers’

Rick Diamond/WireImage

The Police’s Sting and Andy Summers have reunited for a new cover of the band’s tune “Murder by Numbers.”

The former bandmates, who last played together during The Police’s 2007-08 reunion tour, both appear on a new version of the track. It was recorded by big band bassist Christian McBride for his upcoming album, Without Further Ado, Vol. 1., due out Aug. 29.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have Sting and Andy Summers — two-thirds of one of the most influential bands in history, The Police — join me for one of their songs,” McBride shares. “Sting continues to evolve gracefully as an artist, and Andy still plays with the sophisticated fire and grit he has always possessed.”

McBride’s version of “Murder by Numbers” is available now via digital outlets.

“Murder by Numbers” was recorded during sessions for The Police’s fifth and final album, 1983’s Synchronicity. The jazz-inspired tune wound up being a B-side to their #1 hit “Every Breath You Take,” and was a bonus track on the album’s CD and cassette release.