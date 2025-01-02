‘The realest lyrics I’ve ever written’: George Birge teases new song

Disney/Scott Kirkland

George Birge is back in the saddle working on new music.

The singer, who recently celebrated his second #1 with “Cowboy Songs,” hopped on Instagram to share a snippet of an unreleased tune called “It Won’t Be Long.”

“POV: you made a new years resolution to be thankful for the little things,” George wrote via on-screen text.

The life-inspired chorus goes, “It might be crazy/ It might be sweet/ It might not be perfect and it might be/ The last thing that you ever saw coming/ But it gets a little better when it’s spinning around something/ So buy the drink, steal the kiss, make the trip, take the risk, love as hard as you can and just hold on/ ‘Cause life might be a lot of things/ But it won’t be long.”

You can hear the full clip now on George’s Instagram.

George will join Dylan Scott on his Country Till I Die Tour, which begins April 3 in Boston.

For George’s full tour schedule and tickets to an upcoming show, visit georgebirge.com.