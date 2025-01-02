AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘The realest lyrics I’ve ever written’: George Birge teases new song

todayJanuary 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

George Birge is back in the saddle working on new music.

The singer, who recently celebrated his second #1 with “Cowboy Songs,” hopped on Instagram to share a snippet of an unreleased tune called “It Won’t Be Long.”

“POV: you made a new years resolution to be thankful for the little things,” George wrote via on-screen text.

The life-inspired chorus goes, “It might be crazy/ It might be sweet/ It might not be perfect and it might be/ The last thing that you ever saw coming/ But it gets a little better when it’s spinning around something/ So buy the drink, steal the kiss, make the trip, take the risk, love as hard as you can and just hold on/ ‘Cause life might be a lot of things/ But it won’t be long.”

You can hear the full clip now on George’s Instagram.

George will join Dylan Scott on his Country Till I Die Tour, which begins April 3 in Boston. 

For George’s full tour schedule and tickets to an upcoming show, visit georgebirge.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%