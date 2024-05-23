AD
Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones add Missouri stop to Hackney Diamonds tour

todayMay 23, 2024

Courtesy of The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have just expanded their Hackney Diamonds tour by one show.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers added an additional stop at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, on July 21, which is now the final stop on the U.S. tour. 

Thunder Ridge is a new outdoor amphitheater described as a “musical postcard from Mother Nature.” It’s the brainchild of conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, who calls it a “gift of the Ozarks to the world.”

Tickets for the new show go on sale May 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Stones kicked off their Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas. Their next stop is New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where they’ll play two shows, May 23 and 26.

A complete list of dates can be found at RollingStones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

