AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones announce Gary Clark Jr. as opener for first show on US tour

todayApril 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have announced Gary Clark Jr. as the opener for the first show of their upcoming U.S. tour.

The show takes place April 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Clark is originally from Austin, Texas.

Following the Houston date, the Stones will play New Orleans Jazz Fest in May, followed by U.S. stadium performances throughout May, June and July. They’ll be supporting their new album, Hackney Diamonds, which was released in October and marked their first collection of original material in nearly 20 years.

Clark, meanwhile, put out a new record, ﻿JPEG RAW﻿, in March. He’ll launch his own U.S. tour in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%