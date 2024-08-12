AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Sting make Barack Obama’s summer playlist

todayAugust 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Gary Miller/Getty Images

With summer almost over, former President Barack Obama is letting us know what he’s listening to this season.

Obama just released his 2024 summer playlist and it features a diverse group of songs, including The Rolling Stones‘ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Sting’s “If You Love Someone Set Them Free” and Bob Dylan’s “Silvio.” 

“With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix,” Obama writes. “I hope you find something new to listen to!”

Other songs on the list include The Miracles “You Really Got A Hold On Me,” Billie Elish’s “Chihiro,” WILLOW’s “Symptom of Life,” The Supremes‘ “Where Did Our Love Go,” and Bob Marley and The Wailers‘ “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry),” along with songs by Beyoncé, Norah Jones, Etta James and Charli XCX.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%