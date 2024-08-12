The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Sting make Barack Obama’s summer playlist

Gary Miller/Getty Images

With summer almost over, former President Barack Obama is letting us know what he’s listening to this season.

Obama just released his 2024 summer playlist and it features a diverse group of songs, including The Rolling Stones‘ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Sting’s “If You Love Someone Set Them Free” and Bob Dylan’s “Silvio.”

“With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix,” Obama writes. “I hope you find something new to listen to!”

Other songs on the list include The Miracles‘ “You Really Got A Hold On Me,” Billie Elish’s “Chihiro,” WILLOW’s “Symptom of Life,” The Supremes‘ “Where Did Our Love Go,” and Bob Marley and The Wailers‘ “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry),” along with songs by Beyoncé, Norah Jones, Etta James and Charli XCX.