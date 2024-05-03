The Rolling Stones bring out special guests for their set at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones had some surprises in store for fans during their set at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on Thursday, May 2.

The rockers brought out two guests during the set, one of which helped them perform a song that, according to setlist.fm, they hadn’t performed live in over 25 years.

The first guest was Zydeco musician Dwayne Dopsie, who the Stones called “King of the Accordion” on Instagram. He joined them for “Let It Bleed,” marking the song’s tour debut.

They were then joined by Irma Thomas for “Time is On My Side,” which The Stones pointed out is “a song she knows very well as she’d recorded it before the Rolling Stones in 1964!” The performance of “Time is On My Side” marked the first time the band has played it in concert since 1998.

As for the rest of the set, it included such Stones classics as “Start Me Up,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Honky Tonk Woman,” “Gimme Shelter” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” along with Hackney Diamonds tracks “Angry” and “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

It seems the one song with Irma wasn’t enough for Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood. He shared on social media that he caught her midnight show at Preservation Hall in New Orleans and “then jumped up to play ‘Time Is On My Side’ with her and her amazing band!”

Jazz Fest was the second night of The Rolling Stones ’24 Hackney Diamonds tour. The trek hits Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, May 7. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.