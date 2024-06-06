The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen make make StubHub’s Summer Tour Preview list

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The ticket reselling platform StubHub is out with its annual list of the summer’s most in-demand tours, with The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen making the cut this year.

The list is based on the global concert sales on StubHub and Viagogo as of June 3 for events taking place from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

While Taylor Swift tops the list year, The Stones’ Hackney Diamonds tour, which kicked off in April, lands at #3, right behind Coldplay at #2. This is The Stones’ first time on the in-demand list since 2019, when they were #1.

Meanwhile, Springsteen’s tour with The E Street Band, which returns to the U.S. in August, ranks at #7, after landing at #6 in 2023. Foo Fighters are also on the list this year at #8.

As for the concerts that people from other countries are traveling to the U.S. to see this summer, The Stones once again land at #3, with Billy Joel, Metallica, Foo Fighters and The Killers also making the top 10.