AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones celebrate 1999 club show with ‘Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush’

todayOctober 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Mercury Studios

The Rolling Stones will revisit their 1999 concert at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London for a new release.

Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush is a recording of the band’s June 8, 1999, club show. The concert was a “secret gig” by The Stones, happening just a few days before they played two sold-out shows at Wembley Arena. 

The concert was witnessed by a star-studded crowd, including such big names as The Who‘s Pete Townshend, Lenny Kravitz, Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, Aerosmith, Jon Bon Jovi and more.

The concert featured several rarely played tunes, including the only known performance of the Voodoo Lounge track “Moon Is Up,” and “Melody” from Black and Blue, which had only been performed once prior. It also featured a guest appearance by opening act Sheryl Crow on “Honky Tonk Woman.”

Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush will be released Dec. 6 on 4K Ultra High Definition with a Dolby Atmos audio option, the first time a Stones video has been released in that format. It will also be released as a Blu-ray + two-CD set; a limited-edition two-CD package; a two-LP black vinyl package; and a two-LP set in 180-gram white vinyl.

Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%