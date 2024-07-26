The Rolling Stones commemorating Hackney Diamonds tour with crystal tickets

Gary Miller/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones recently wrapped their Hackney Diamonds tour, and they are giving fans a unique way to memorialize their experience at the concert.

The band is now selling limited-edition Hackney Diamonds 2024 tour crystal tickets, each individually numbered, with only 1,000 available worldwide.

“Forget paper – this isn’t your ordinary ticket stub,” reads a description of the unique memento. “Inspired by the tour’s name, the design shimmers with a unique diamond-like bevel, incorporating the tour date and name into this one-of-a-kind ticket. It’s a collector’s dream.”

But the ticket isn’t cheap. It sells for $358, although it comes in a keepsake box, a certificate of authenticity and a display stand.



They are available to order now and will ship Oct. 4.

The Rolling Stones kicked off their Hackney Diamonds tour of North America on April 28 in Houston, and wrapped it with a hits-filled show in Ridgedale, Missouri, on Sunday. So far they haven’t announced any other dates for the tour.