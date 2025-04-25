The Rolling Stones contribute song to King of Zydeco tribute album

Gary Miller/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have recorded a song for a tribute album to the late King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier, which is being released in celebration of what would have been the singer and accordion player’s 100th birthday.

A Tribute to the King of Zydeco, dropping June 27, is a 14-track album featuring a host of A-list musicians covering tunes from Chenier’s catalog. Other artists on the record include Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Taj Mahal, John Hiatt and Jimmie Vaughan.

The Stones cover the tune “Zydeco Sont Pas Salés,” and are joined by accordion player Steve Riley. The tune marks the first new music from the band since they released 2023’s Hackney Diamonds.

Chenier helped pioneer zydeco, a music genre created in Louisiana that blends blues, R&B and Afro-Cuban rhythms with music indigenous to the Louisiana Creoles. He won a Grammy Award in 1983 for his album I’m Here and in 2014 he was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Chenier passed away in 1987 at the age of 62.

Proceeds from the album benefit the all-new Clifton Chenier Memorial Scholarship at the University of Louisiana Lafayette. The album is available for preorder now.

In other Rolling Stones news … the rockers have teamed with the Aston Martin Aramco for a new co-branded merch collection. The line features hoodies, t-shirts and hats all with The Stones’ tongue logo and the Aston Martin wings. The line is described as “fusing the speed and precision of Formula One with the rebellious spirit of rock and roll.”

The collection launched Thursday at The Stones’ RS No.9 Carnaby Street store in London, and is now available online at rsno9.com.