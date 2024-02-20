AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones’ Crossfire Hurricane rum to expand nationwide

todayFebruary 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Rolling Stones’ signature Crossfire Hurricane rum may be hitting your local liquor stores soon. The band has just signed a deal with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to distribute the rum across the U.S. starting in late February.

The Stones launched Crossfire Hurricane, a proprietary blend of Caribbean rums from Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic, back in November, not long after they released Hackney Diamonds, their first album of new music in 18 years.

The rum was initially available online only and did record-setting sales, prompting the expansion. With the new deal Crossfire Hurricane rum will be on store shelves in Florida and California toward the end of February, with a nationwide rollout to follow.

And fans will soon be able to enjoy that rum before they head out to see The Stones live. The band kicks off their Hackney Diamonds tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%