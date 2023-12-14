AD
Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones dropping second set of replica vinyl singles

todayDecember 14, 2023

ABKCO Records

As fans of The Rolling Stones continue to enjoy their latest release, Hackney Diamonds, they’ll soon be able to enjoy some of The Stones’ classic tracks in a whole new way.

A new limited-edition collection, The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971, will be released February 2, featuring reproductions of 18 7-inch vinyl singles and EPs.

Among the songs featured in the set are “Paint It Black,” “Let’s Spend the Night Together,” “She’s a Rainbow,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Honkey Tonk Women” and “Brown Sugar.” It also includes the 7-inch EP of “Sympathy for the Devil,” which comes with remixes of the song by Fatboy Slim and Neptune.

Each single includes period-correct picture sleeve art. The set also includes a 23-page book with rare photos and liner notes by Stones expert Nigel Williamson, as well as photo cards and a poster. All songs were remastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Bob Ludwig.

This is the second volume of replica singles released by The Stones. The Rolling Stones Singles 1963-1966 was released in 2022. 

The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

