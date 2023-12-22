AD
The Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds’ claims the UK Christmas #1 album spot

todayDecember 22, 2023

Geffen Records

The Rolling Stones are at #1 again. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s latest release, Hackney Diamonds, is the U.K.’s 2023 Official Christmas #1 album. 

“It’s a wonderful way to round off 2023,” the band shares. “Thank you to everyone for listening to Hackney Diamonds. Have a very happy Christmas and New Year!”

Hackney Diamonds, the band’s first album of new material in 18 years, originally debuted at #1 on the U.K. chart back in October. The return to the top spot follows the recent release of Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition), which includes the seven songs the band performed at their surprise New York City record release concert in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

