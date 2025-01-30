The Rolling Stones pay tribute to Marianne Faithfull

Lipman/The Sydney Morning Herald/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have paid tribute to singer Marianne Faithfull, who passed away Thursday at the age of 78.

Frontman Mick Jagger, who was in a romantic relationship with Faithfull from 1966 to 1970, shared several photos of the singer/actress on Instagram, including a couple of shots of them while they were together.

“I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull. She was so much part of my life for so long,” Mick wrote. “She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered.”

Keith Richards shared a photo of him and Faithfull toasting with a champagne glass and teacup, writing, “My heartfelt condolences to Marianne’s family! I am so sad and will miss her!!” Ronnie Woods also shared a photo of them together, with the caption, “Marianne will be dearly missed. Bless her xx”

Faithfull’s first U.S. hit was “As Tears Go By,” a song written by Jagger, Richards and Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham, who actually discovered Faithfull at a party in 1964. The tune later became a top 10 hit for the Stones. Faithfull, often considered one of Jagger’s muses, claimed to have inspired such Stones songs as “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and “Wild Horses.”

Also paying tribute to Faithfull is Metallica, who thanked her for her contribution to their song, “The Memory Remains,” from their 1997 album Reload.

“Thank you, Marianne…For the good times For your kindness For the great stories For your fearlessness,” they wrote on Facebook. They also thanked her for her “incredible and unique contribution to our music, and for always being so willing to join us in performing it…and partake in the ensuing shenanigans! Rest in Peace.”