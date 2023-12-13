AD
The Rolling Stones preview video for ‘Hackney Diamonds’ track “Mess It Up”

todayDecember 13, 2023

The Rolling Stones are giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming music video for “Mess It Up,” the latest single from their Hackney Diamonds album.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just dropped a trailer for the clip, which will be released on Tuesday, December 19. It features actor Nicholas Hoult, best known for his work in About a BoyX-Men: First Class and the Hulu series The Great. He’s also just been cast as Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy.

“Mess It Up” is one of the two tracks on Hackney Diamonds that features the late Charlie Watts on drums.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones are set to release the live edition of Hackney Diamonds digitally on Friday, December 15. It features the seven tracks the band performed at their surprise album release party at the New York club Racket back in October.

A double CD edition will be released on January 19 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

