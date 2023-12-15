AD
Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones release live video for ‘Hackney Diamonds’ track “Whole Wide World”

December 15, 2023

Geffen Records

The Rolling Stones just shared a new live video to coincide with the digital release of Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition). 

The video is a performance of “Whole Wide World,” which was shot at the surprise record release concert The Stones held at the intimate New York City venue Racket on Thursday, October 19. 

Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) features both the original album and all seven songs from the concert; four Hackney Diamonds tracks, including “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” which featured a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga; and Stones classics “Shattered,” “Tumbling Dice” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

A double CD edition of Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition will be released January 19. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

