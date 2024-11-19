AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones release ‘Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush’ performance of ‘You Got Me Rocking’

todayNovember 19, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Mercury Studios

The Rolling Stones have shared a new preview of their upcoming live release, Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush, dropping Dec. 6.

Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush is a recording of the band’s June 8, 1999, London club show, and they just shared a video of their performance of the Voodoo Lounge track “You Got Me Rocking.”

The Shepherd’s Bush concert was a “secret gig” The Stones headlined just a few days before they played two sold-out shows at Wembley Arena. Only 1,800 fans witnessed the concert in person, among them celebrities like The Who‘s Pete TownshendLenny KravitzLed Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant.

Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush is being released in 4K Ultra High Definition with a Dolby Atmos audio option, making it the only Stones live concert film to be available in that format. It will also be released as a Blu-ray + two-CD set; a limited-edition two-CD package; a two-LP black vinyl package; and a two-LP set in 180-gram white vinyl.

The Stones will also be celebrating the release with a world premiere Nov. 21 at Vue Leicester Square in London.

Welcome to Shepherd’s Bush is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%