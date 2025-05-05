The Rolling Stones to release ‘Exile on Main St.’ on limited-edition red vinyl

Universal Music

The Rolling Stones are set to release their iconic album Exile on Main St. on limited-edition red vinyl.

The reissue is part of The Stones’ #StonesRed series, with only 2,000 copies on double red vinyl available worldwide. The release will be available starting Friday at 9 a.m. at The Stones’ RS No. 9 Carnaby Street store in London and online starting at 5 p.m. GMT.

“Rolling back to where rebellion began,” reads a post about the release on Instagram, calling the album an “essential piece of @therollingstones history, remastered and ready to spin again over 50 years since its original release.”

The Stones have released several albums as part of their #StonesRed series, including 2016’s Blue and Lonesome, 1973’s Goats Head Soup, 1971’s Sticky Fingers and 1976’s Black and Blue.

Released in 1972, Exile on Main St. was a #1 album for The Stones and featured such classic songs as “Happy” featuring Keith Richards on vocals, “Tumbling Dice,” “Rocks Off,” “Rip This Joint” and “All Down the Line.”