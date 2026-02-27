AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘The Romantic’: Watch Bruno Mars get married in new video for ‘Risk It All’

todayFebruary 27, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Bruno Mars, ‘The Romantic’ (Atlantic Records)

If you’re getting married this summer, Bruno Mars has the perfect song for you. No, not “Marry You” — this is a brand-new one.

Bruno’s new album The Romantic — his first solo release in 10 years — has arrived, and in his new video, “Risk It All,” he really lives up to the album’s title. In the video for the Latin-flavored song, Bruno and a woman get married in a colorful church and move into a new home together, where they live a life full of love until they’re both old and gray.

In the ballad, Bruno sings about all the things he’d do for the woman he loves: “I would run through the fire just to be by your side/ If your heart’s on the line you could take mine/ It’s crazy but it’s true/ There’s nothing I won’t do/ I’d risk it all for you.”

Starting Friday in LA, Bruno is opening The Romantic Flower Shop by Bruno Mars. The limited-edition pop up features free flowers, photo ops, exclusive merch and, of course, copies of the new album.  According to a press release, Bruno is also sending mobile trucks around distributing roses, and “love lock” walls have been set up across the globe.

Bruno’s The Romantic tour kicks off in April in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%